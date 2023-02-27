Maha: Shinde’s Sena grabbing ‘shakhas’, says Uddhav faction LS MP Vichare

Thane: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Thane Lok Sabha MP Rajan Vichare on Monday said functionaries of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena had usurped a ‘shakha’ (local office) that had been for running here for several years when the party was undivided.

Despite an undertaking in the Supreme Court and public statements by Chief Minister Shinde that he or his supporters are not keen to lay claim on Sena properties, ‘shakhas’ were being grabbed, Vichare alleged at a press conference.

The Lokmanya Nagar ‘shakha’ has been taken over by Shinde’s supporters by force, he alleged.

The Election Commission, earlier this month, recognised the Shinde faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotted it the bow and arrow symbol.

Since then, there has been speculation over the ownership of the undivided party’s properties, including ‘shakhas’, which are local offices where the cadre assemble through the day.

Several of these are rented properties or those given for use by party workers.