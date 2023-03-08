Maha: Speaker grants more time to Sanjay Raut to clarify his controversial remark

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2023 8:17 pm IST
Give Bharat Ratna to Savarkar, Raut tells BJP over row caused by Rahul Gandhi's remarks
Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut.

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Wednesday said he has accepted Rajya Sabha member and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut’s request for more time to submit a written clarification on his “chor-mandal” remark.

Narvekar said he has received a communication from Raut seeking more time for submitting a written reply. “I have accepted the request,” he said without specifying how much time has been given to Raut.

The speaker said Raut had been asked on March 1 to submit his written response by March 3.

Also Read
Maha: Shinde minister challenges Sanjay Raut to resign from RS and get re-elected

“I have received a communication from him today. The response was sought as part of natural justice. My view was that the remarks referring to the legislature as a body of thieves’ was an insult to the House,” he said.

Earlier, Raut had sparked chaos in the House after he called the legislature a “chor-mandal” (council of thieves). His comment also prompted members of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena to submit to the speaker a notice for breach of privilege motion against the MP.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th March 2023 8:17 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button