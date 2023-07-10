Maha: Tribal children march to Palghar ZP over lack of teachers in schools

Twenty-eight schools did not have any teachers, while 335 schools were functioning with a single teacher, the organisation claimed.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th July 2023 5:23 pm IST
Fired for being 'trans woman', UP school denies
Representative image.

Palghar: Hundreds of tribal children marched to the zilla parishad office in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday to draw the administration’s attention to the urgent need for teachers in zilla parishad schools.

The tribal rights body that organised the march claimed that there were more than 400 schools in the district, where there were either no teachers or just one educator.

Also Read
MP pee-gate: BJP functionary from Sidhi quits party, slams local MLA

Of 7,250 total sanctioned posts of teachers, 2,132 remain vacant, it said.

MS Education Academy

Twenty-eight schools did not have any teachers, while 335 schools were functioning with a single teacher, the organisation claimed.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 10th July 2023 5:23 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button