Mahabubabad residents dump trash at municipal office over delayed collection

Hyderabad: Residents frustrated with late garbage collection in Mahabubabad municipality’s Ward 21 stormed the municipal office and dumped the trash in the office premises itself.

A video that surfaced on social media on Wednesday, April 15, shows a group of people walking into the municipal office with dustbins in their hands and then dumping them in different rooms.

They also confront a municipal official, saying that even after repeated complaints, the garbage collection vehicles only come to their houses once a week.

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“Where should we keep this trash? We can’t keep it inside our homes, and if we keep it outside, we are troubled by monkeys,” one of the people in the group is heard saying.

The official then gets up, apologises to the residents and carries the trash outside himself.