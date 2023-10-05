Mahadev app case: ED summons Kapil Sharma, actors Huma Qureshi & Hina Khan

Press Trust of India | Posted by Marziya Sharif | Published: 5th October 2023 9:20 pm IST
Hina Khan, Kapil Sharma and Huma Qureshi

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate has summoned comedian Kapil Sharma, actors Huma Qureshi and Hina Khan for questioning on different dates in connection with its money laundering probe linked to the Mahadev betting app case, officials said on Thursday.

The federal probe agency had already summoned Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor for questioning on October 6 at its regional office in Raipur. He is understood to have sought about two-week to appear.

The three actors latest to be summoned have been asked to appear at the Raipur office of the agency on different dates, the officials said.

The agency will record their statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and try to understand the mode and flow of payment allegedly done to them by the app promoters.

These actors may not be accused in the case, it is understood.

