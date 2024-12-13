Mahadev betting app: ED conducts fresh searches in Kolkata, freezes deposits worth Rs 130 cr

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has conducted fresh searches in Kolkata in the Mahadev online betting-linked money laundering case and has frozen securities and deposits worth more than Rs 130 crore.

The searches were conducted on Thursday, the agency said in a statement.

The case pertains to an ongoing investigation by the federal agency in which a number of high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh are alleged to have been involved.

During the searches conducted in Kolkata, securities, bonds and demat accounts worth Rs 130.57 crore were frozen under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the ED said.

Also Read Mahadev app betting case: ED attaches fresh assets worth Rs 388 cr

The agency has alleged that its probe into the Mahadev Online Book (MOB) gaming and betting app has shown the involvement of various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh, the state where the two main promoters — Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal — of the app hail from.

It has said the MOB app is an umbrella syndicate arranging online platforms for enabling illegal betting websites to enrol new users, create user IDs and launder money through a layered web of ‘benami’ bank accounts.

The ED has arrested 12 people in this case and filed four chargesheets. It has also attached, frozen or seized properties worth Rs 2,426 crore.