Mahagathbandhan to hold ‘chakka jam’ against electoral rolls revision on July 9: Tejashwi

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday announced that the opposition Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, helmed by his party, will hold road blockades next week in protest against the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in the state.

The leader of the opposition made the announcement of “chakka jam on July 9” on Facebook, where he went live shortly after he visited the Election Commission office here, leading a delegation of the Mahagathbandhan.

“We have put on record our objections against the special intensive revision, which is a conspiracy to deprive weaker sections of their right to vote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar are afraid that the NDA might lose the upcoming assembly polls,” he alleged.

“We have challenged the EC to develop a dashboard with regular updates on the voters’ list revision. If they are really confident of completing the exercise, which involves 8 crore voters, in less than a month, they must not shy away from sharing regular updates,” he said.

Yadav said the opposition has shared its concerns with the EC, but the officers in Patna “are not involved in any decision-making”.

“And everybody knows who is calling the shots,” he added.

“We call upon the people of Bihar to remain alert. We are with them and on July 9, Mahagathbandhan will hold a chakka jam in protest against this conspiracy to favour the BJP-led coalition,” he said.

Yadav, who had earlier in the day attended the party’s national executive meeting, also urged the people to “attend in large numbers tomorrow’s national council of the RJD when Lalu Prasad ji will be formally announced as re-elected to the post of national president”.