Maharashtra: 3 youths brutally beaten by Hindutva mob in Bhiwandi

In yet another incidence of hate crime, a Hinduva mob brutally attacked three Muslim youths and forced them to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’. The incident occurred on Wednesday, September 18 in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi city.

The victims have been identified as Ghulam Dastagir, Mohammed Ayub, and Akif were attacked while returning from a petrol station on their motorcycle.

While speaking to the media, Dastagir and Ayub stated that they were riding their motorcycle when they came across a disturbing scene. “The Hindutva mob had already apprehended another person who was being ruthlessly beaten. As they attempted to pass by, the assailants turned their attention to them, blocking their way and launching an unprovoked attack.”

In a fortunate turn of events, the third person managed to escape before the mob could target him further, Ayub explained. “However, we both were violently beaten up without any warning and demanded to chant Jai Shri Ram”.

Both suffered severe injuries “It was only police intervention which saved us. The police later took us to the hospital for treatment,” the victims added.

Dastagir’s bother told the media that they were targeted only based on religion. The statements of the victims have surfaced on social media which has stirred outrage with calls for justice and protection for minority communities in India.