Maharashtra: 8 killed as rain havoc continues

Mumbai: At least 8 persons perished in different rain-related incidents as torrential rains continued to lash large parts of Maharashtra, Disaster Management officials said here on Wednesday.

Six persons travelling in a SUV in Nagpur were washed away while crossing a small bridge over the heavily flooded Bhrahmanmari Nalla near Kelvad late on Tuesday.

While 3 bodies have been fished out of the flood waters, a search is underway to recover the others missing.

This morning, a hill-slide along with several boulders tumbling down, was reported on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway, choking traffic for several hours before vehicular movement resumed.

A minor landslide was reported at Moroshi on the Kalyan-Murbad Road, disrupting traffic for a couple of hours.

In Mumbai, waterlogging was reported from several parts like Malaxmi, Andheri, Jogeshwari, Kurla, Ghatkopar, Gamdevi. Mankhurd, Khar, Vakola, Deonar, resulting in vehicular snarls, diversions, and delays.

As Palghar continued to be clobbered with heavy rains, the district administration ordered the closure of all schools for Wednesday-Thursday to prevent any untoward incidents.

The Pune district, ravaged by rains since a week, has declared closure of all schools and junior colleges till July 16 as a precautionary measure.

The BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced that one of the major lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai – Modak Sagar – started overflowing this afternoon.

With this and the storage in other 6 lakes, Mumbai – which needs around 3,850 MLD daily – has achieved around 57 percent of its annual water requirements, proving a relief to Mumbaikars.

The IMD has forecast rains of varying intensity in different districts across the state till the weekend, with Red or Orange alerts in Palghar, Thane, Mumbai, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Satara, Nashik, Kolhapur, though the situation has eased in parts of western Maharashtra, Vidarbha, Marathwada, and north Maharashtra.