Maharashtra: After mosque vandalism, houses torched in Kolhapur

Around 50-60 houses belonging to the minority community were attacked by a Hindutva mob on Sunday, July 16, following the vandalism of a mosque in Maharashtra’s Gajapur village in Kolhapur district.

Kolhapur violence: Around 50-60 houses and shops of Muslims were attacked, torched and looted in Gajapur village of Maharashtra. The residents fled their homes towards the nearby jungle to save themselves. Mobs were present in thousands, local residents told me. pic.twitter.com/vsj9Rn8Xp4 — Waquar Hasan (@WaqarHasan1231) July 16, 2024

Led by Maratha royal and former MP Chatrapati Sambhajiraje, thousands of Hindutva protestors looted houses and torched vehicles. Residents fled to a nearby jungle. It should be noted that Chatrapati Sambhajiraje is the son of the sitting Congress MP of Kolhapur Shahu Shahaji Chhatrapati.

Images of broken glass pieces and arson can be seen in a video that has gone viral on social media platforms.

The incident happened on Sunday, the same day when a mosque was vandalized by the same protestors. Chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram‘, a group of people attacked the mosque in Gajapur village during the ‘Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati Remove Encroachment campaign’.

Siasat.com tried to reach the Kolhapur superintendent of police but received no response.