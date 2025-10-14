Maharashtra ATS arrests man wanted in Andhra Pradesh for anti-India activities

Mumbai: The Maharashtra ATS has in a joint operation with the Andhra Pradesh Police arrested a man from Malegaon in Nashik district for alleged anti-national activities, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Tausif Shaikh, was apprehended from Malegaon on Monday. He was wanted in a case registered in Andhra Pradesh, an official from the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) said.

Shaikh was allegedly “spreading radical propaganda against the country” and was in contact with some foreign nationals, according to the official.

A couple of persons were arrested in the case earlier by the Andhra Pradesh Police and Shaikh was among the wanted accused, he said.

The Andhra Pradesh Police got a specific lead about Shaikh, following which they informed the Maharashtra ATS. On Monday, they conducted a joint operation in Malegaon and arrested the accused, the official said.