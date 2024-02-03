Maharashtra BJP MLA held for shooting at Shiv Sena leader inside police station

Following the incident, the injured Sena leader was promptly taken to a hospital in Thane for medical attention

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd February 2024 10:23 am IST
Indian from Gujarat shot dead in Uganda, cop detained
Representational image

In a shocking incident, a local leader affiliated with Eknath Shinde’s faction of Shiv Sena sustained injuries in a shooting incident that occurred on the premises of a police station in Thane district on Friday night.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

The victim, identified as Mahesh Gaikwad, was shot at, allegedly by a BJP MLA. Following the incident, the injured Sena leader was promptly taken to a hospital in Thane for medical attention.

The BJP MLA involved in the shooting has been apprehended by the police. The motive behind the attack is yet to be fully disclosed, and investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

MS Education Academy

As the investigations progress, the police will be looking into the details surrounding the altercation between the two political factions and the events that transpired inside the police station.

(More details awaited)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 3rd February 2024 10:23 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button