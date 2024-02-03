Maharashtra BJP MLA held for shooting at Shiv Sena leader inside police station

In a shocking incident, a local leader affiliated with Eknath Shinde’s faction of Shiv Sena sustained injuries in a shooting incident that occurred on the premises of a police station in Thane district on Friday night.

The victim, identified as Mahesh Gaikwad, was shot at, allegedly by a BJP MLA. Following the incident, the injured Sena leader was promptly taken to a hospital in Thane for medical attention.

The BJP MLA involved in the shooting has been apprehended by the police. The motive behind the attack is yet to be fully disclosed, and investigations are underway to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident.

As the investigations progress, the police will be looking into the details surrounding the altercation between the two political factions and the events that transpired inside the police station.

(More details awaited)