Maharashtra: Book on Malegaon blast accused Purohit launched amid protests

Pune: A book on Malegaon blast accused Lieutenant Colonel Prasad Purohit was launched here on Sunday amid protests from some groups who claimed it was inappropriate to hold such an event when the trial in the case was underway.

The launch of ‘Lt Colonel Purohit – The Man Betrayed’ written by Smita Mishra took place in SP College in the presence of retired Indian Police Service officer Jayant Umranikar, with the programme being hosted by defence expert and television personality Major Gaurav Arya (retired).

Meanwhile, some local outfits, including the Bhimarmy Bahujan Ekta Mission and the Mulnivasi Muslim Manch, staged protests during the day after their plea to SP College authorities to cancel the book launch event did not elicit a response.

“It is inappropriate to hold such an event to launch a book such as this when the trial in the Malegaon blast case is underway. Our protest is against Purohit,” Mulnivasi Muslim Manch president Anjum Inamdar said.

Six people were killed and more than 100 injured after a bomb placed on a motorcycle went off near a mosque in Malegaon in north Maharashtra on September 29, 2008.

Among the seven people who are facing trial under Indian Penal Code and stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is Lt Colonel Prasad Purohit. He is currently out on bail.