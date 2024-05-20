Maharashtra: Burglars steal ATM from centre in Nanded district

Burglars broke into an ATM centre and stole the cash dispensing machine at Barad village in Nanded district of Maharashtra on Sunday night. The ATM centre belonging to Bank of Maharashtra is located on the Nanded – Bhokar highway.

On the night of Sunday, May 19, some unidentified persons went into the ATM centre and after removing the cash dispensing machine, took it away after loading it into a vehicle with the help of ropes.

The Maharashtra police came to know about the incident in the morning after local villagers informed them. The police reached the place and started an investigation.

The manager of Bank of Maharashtra complained to police that an amount of Rs. 19 lakh was kept in the ATM cash dispensing machine.

The police are checking the records of old offenders to identify the persons.