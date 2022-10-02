Maharashtra calling: ‘Vande Mataram’ rings in, Hello cut off

In a late Saturday notification, the state has said that this will instil a sense of national pride among the people and hello has no meaning.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd October 2022 10:55 am IST
Maharashtra calling: 'Vande Mataram' rings in, Hello cut off
ANI

Mumbai: Maharashtra has mandated all government staff and officers to henceforth answer phone calls with ‘Vande Mataram’ instead of the traditional Hello, from Sunday.

In a late Saturday notification, the state has said that this will instil a sense of national pride among the people and hello has no meaning.

Also Read
Newly-elected SP, BJP candidates says ‘NO’ to Vande Mataram, Jinnah portrait

The new rule will be applicable even to various state events, on public address systems as it would generate a conducive environment and emit positive energy.

MS Education Academy

The proposal had been floated by Forest Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar in mid-August, but the government remained in a denial mode.

The rule will be followed by all government staff, University, colleges, schools and up to the last level in the state administration as part of the ongoing 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence celebrations.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button