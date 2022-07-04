Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde wins ‘vote of confidence’

Mumbai: As expected Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s government supported by Bharatiya Janata Party on Monday sailed through the ‘vote of confidence’ in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

This is the second big legislative victory for the Shinde government — sworn-in on June 30 along with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis — in the past two days.

On Sunday, the alliance candidate and BJP’s advocate Rahul Narwekar was elected the new Speaker, trouncing the Maha Vikas Alliance’s Shiv Sena nominee Rajan Salvi with a comfortable margin.

The Speaker election followed by the trust vote for the Shinde-led government comes on the second day of the 2-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari.