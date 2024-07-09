Maharashtra: Dalit man stripped, assaulted by girlfriend’s family

A Dalit man was reportedly abducted, stripped naked, and brutally beaten by a group of men in Yevla Taluka of Maharashtra’s Nashik district.

The disturbing incident, which took place on June 17 came to light on Monday after a video of the assault went viral on social media.

According to reports, the Dalit youth identified as Prasad Khairnar was lured to a place named Khau Gali, allegedly by his girlfriend under the pretext of meeting him. However, upon reaching the location, he was surrounded by a group of men, reportedly the girl’s relatives.

Khairnar was then abducted and locked in a room, where he was stripped naked and subjected to a merciless beating. In the video clip, the assailants can be heard saying “Viral kar is ko” while beating him with belts one by one and recording the act on their mobile phones.

Prasad Khairnar was stripped naked and beaten by a group of man after being abducted from market in #Yevla taluka of #Nashik, #Maharashtra.



The viral video is said to be of 17 June. The #Dalit youth was called to Khau Gali by his girlfriend on pretext of meeting and was abducted… pic.twitter.com/fLFdLESuCB — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) July 9, 2024

Initially, the victim and his family had not reported any complaints out of fear of the assailants until the video went viral.

Soon after, the Nashik Rural Police took cognizance of the incident and initiated an investigation into the matter.