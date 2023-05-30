Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Incidentally, Thackeray has criticised the BJP post the party's defeat in the recent Karnataka elections by saying those who think no one can defeat them can learn from the setback.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meet Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis meet Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray - IANS

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter’s residence on Monday evening.

The interaction between the two leaders took place after a meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party here with Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in attendance.

