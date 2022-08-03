Maharashtra: Devendra Fadnavis allows Ajit Pawar to retain ‘Devgiri’

The friendship between Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, widely known in political circles, proved to be true yet again. This time, the deputy CM allowed Pawar to stay in his favorite government bungalow ‘Devgiri’.

Devgiri is one of the Malabar Hills’ spacious bungalows followed by the chief minister’s official residence, Varsha. When Uddhav Thackeray was the chief minister of the state, Ajit Pawar stayed at Devgiri bungalow in Malabar Hills.

Following the high political drama that unfolded in June and Shinde finally donning the chief minister’s hat, Fadnavis as the deputy CM allowed Pawar to continue staying in Devgiri, which is by law used by the second in command of the ruling government.

It was anticipated that when Fadnavis would be the deputy CM, he would get this bungalow. However, sources told The New Indian Express that after taking over as the Leader of Opposition (LoP), Pawar had officially asked Fadnavis to keep the Devgiri bungalow. “Fadnavis has sacrificed Devgiri for the sake of friendship and requested CM Eknath Shinde to allot it to Ajit Pawar,” the source told TNIE.

The source also revealed that Fadnavis had put a request with Pawar that he should be assigned the sea-facing Sagar bungalow at Malabar Hills. This was requested due to his daughter who was studying in a school located at Malabar Hills, so Sagar went to Fadnavis, he added.