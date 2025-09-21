Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s ‘X’ account hacked

"We immediately alerted the cyber crime police. Our team that is in-charge of the Dy CM's X handle later retrieved the account," the official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 21st September 2025 10:15 am IST
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath shinde
Maharashtra Dy CM Eknath shinde- PTI

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s ‘X’ handle was found to be hacked on Sunday, with hackers posting images of flags of Pakistan and Turkey, an official said.

The hackers live-streamed images with photographs of the two Islamic countries, on a day when India and Pakistan are set to play their second game in the Asia Cup.

It took 30 to 45 minutes to set the account in order, the official added.

