Maharashtra: Father-son duo appeared for SSC exam, father passed son failed

Mumbai: A private employee in Pune, Maharashtra appeared for the SSC exam along with his son but when the result was announced the family members were confused whether to celebrate the occasion or grieve. The reason for their confusion is that while the father passed the exam the son failed.

Bhaskar Waghmare, 43 years, could not continue his education due to family responsibility. But when his son was preparing for the SSC exam he too decided to appear for the exam and started preparing for it.

The father and son appeared for the exam this year and the result was declared on Friday. While the father passed the SSC exam the son regretfully failed.

Waghmare said that he is happy that he passed the SSC examination but at the same time he is sad that his son could not pass it.