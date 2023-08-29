Maharashtra: Female leopard, two cubs die of electrocution, 4 held

A case has been registered against the four under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Forest Act.

Press Trust of India  |   Published: 29th August 2023 1:16 pm IST
Gondia: A female leopard and two cubs died after they came in contact with live wires laid to poach wild boars in Maharashtra’s Gondia district, an official said on Tuesday. Four persons have been arrested in connection with the death of the big cats.

The incident came to light after a grazer informed forest officials on Monday about a foul smell hanging in the air in the Deori forest range in the district, the official said.

A search by the forest department led to the discovery of the carcasses of a leopardess and two cubs. Officials also found electric wires used for poaching at the spot, he said.

Working on a tip-off, forest officials detained eight persons from Bhoyartola and Mehtakheda villages and subsequently placed four under arrest.

According to Assistant Conservator of Forest G F Rathod, the four confessed that they had laid live wires to poach wild boars on the night of August 26 but it led to the death of the wild cats.

The body parts were intact, he said.

After completing post-mortem and other formalities, the carcasses were consigned to flames, he said.

A case has been registered against the four under the Wildlife Protection Act and the Indian Forest Act.

