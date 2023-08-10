Maharashtra: FIR against Shiv Sena (Shinde) MLA’s son for kidnapping

Mumbai police registered a kidnapping case on Thursday, August 10, against Raj Surve, son of Prakash Surve, an MLA from the Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena party.

Raj Surve kidnapped 36-year-old Rajkumar Singh, CEO of a Mumbai-based music company.

The incident happened in Chintamani Classique complex in suburban Goregaon. CCTV footage reveals Raj Surve along with a group of 10 to 15 people stormed Singh’s Global Music Junction office and took him away by force. He was taken to the MLA’s office and compelled to sign a few blank stamp papers at gunpoint.

Mumbai CEO kidnapped at GUNPOINT, case against Shinde camp MLA. Propaganda News Agency knows when to share the video/image & when not to. Here, They've gone by Police Statement, haven't shared video as video would get more traction which they don't want. pic.twitter.com/5sKfAv4ykK — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) August 10, 2023

Fortunately, police managed to track down the vehicle in Dahisar (East) in north Mumbai.

Singh’s statement reveals that he was pressured at gunpoint to settle a business loan given to Manoj Mishra of Patna.

The incident reportedly revolves around a loan of Rs 8 crore provided to the owner of the YouTube channel called Adishakti Films. The owner has been accused of not repaying the money, leading to the unsettling incident.

A total of 10 accused have been booked in the case, including Raj Surve, Manoj Mishra, and Vikky Shetty, although no arrests have been made as of yet.

Raj Surve and seven others have been charged under sections 364-A, 452, 143, 147, 149, 323, 504, and 506 of the IPC, as well as sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act. Further investigations are on.

(With inputs from IANS)