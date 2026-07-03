Maharashtra govt bans Sting drink sales near schools

The Maharashtra government said the restriction was prompted by concerns over the impact of energy drinks on schoolchildren.

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Sting Energy Drink bottle with lightning and Tihar festival theme in the background.
Sting drink.

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Friday, July 3, announced that the sale of ‘Sting’ energy drink and other intoxicating substances will be prohibited within a 500-metre radius of schools after concerns were raised over certain ingredients in the beverage that are considered unsuitable for children.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute in the legislative assembly, Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal said the decision was taken amid concerns about the impact of energy drinks on schoolchildren.

The minister said the FDA has been directed to enforce the restriction. He also said schools have been asked to conduct awareness programmes to educate students about the health risks associated with the consumption of energy drinks.

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According to health experts, energy drinks are often high in caffeine and sugar.

“The concerns raised by the honourable member regarding the sale of ‘Sting’ energy drink in and around school premises are valid to some extent. If the sale of such energy drinks or any other intoxicating substances is found within 500 metres of a school campus, immediate action will be taken against those responsible,” said Zirwal.

Pachpute also asked whether the government would introduce a rule prohibiting the sale of the energy drink to children below 18 years of age.

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During the discussion, MLAs Rahul Kul and Varun Sardesai urged the government to take stricter measures to prevent the easy availability of such beverages to children.

Zirwal said the government would strengthen awareness campaigns at the school level while ensuring effective implementation of the proposed restriction.

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