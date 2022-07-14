Maharashtra govt to reduce VAT on petrol, diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has decided to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 3 per litre respectively, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said here on Thursday.

Shinde informed reporters after a cabinet meeting at Mantralaya that the decision would entail a burden of Rs 6,000 crore on the state exchequer.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said the decision was part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government’s commitment to people’s welfare.

Also Read States must take some measures to ease fuel prices: Jaishankar

The new Eknath Shinde-led government in Maharashtra won the floor test in July by a 164-99 margin, proving his government’s majority and cementing his position as chief minister of the state and the leader of the Shiv Sena. 164 votes were polled in favour of Shinde, while 99 votes were polled against the newly formed BJP-Shinde camp coalition.