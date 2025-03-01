Maharashtra gram sabha bans Muslim traders from Kanifnath yatra, Owaisi slams move

In a controversial move, Madhi Gram Sabha in Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar district have passed a resolution barring Muslim traders from conducting business in Madhi village during the Kanifnath Maharaj Yatra, a 700-year-old traditional event held annually at the Kanifnath shrine.

The Kanifnath Yatra, which is dedicated to Kanifnath, also known as Kanhoba, a revered figure in the Navnath Sampraday sect, is scheduled to be held on March 19 in Madhi village. The village is about 175 km from Pune and has a population of 5,000, including 650 Muslims.

Sarpanch, Hindutva outfit defend ban

The village sarpanch Sanjay Markad, who passed the resolution, justified this decision while asserting that Muslim traders do not follow the festivals customs including refraining from fried food and postponing weddings during the mourning period.

Right-wing outfits endorse the decision, claiming that the move is a measure to protect “Sanatani traditions”. Speaking on the move, head of the BJP’s Adhyatmik Aghadi Tushar Bhosale said, “All temples and other Hindu religious institutions across India should take similar steps.”

Sunil Ghanwat from Mandir Mahasangh stated that Muslim traders should be prohibited from operating business in the yatra because they come solely for profits while not acknowledging Kanifnath Maharaj.

According to the reports, the scheduled Gram Sabha original agenda focused on a discussion about government housing scheme beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in the village. However, the discriminatory resolution was still secretly introduced, which subsequently became the meeting’s final resolution.

According to the reports, the sarpanch and Hindutva outfit leaders plan to invite Maharashtra minister Nitesh Rane to the village. He is infamous for delivering hate speeches against Indian Muslims on several occasions.

Legal inquiry after outrage

This resolution has drawn huge criticism from various social activist organisations and political leaders for its discriminatory nature. Critics argue that this move is based on hatred towards minorities, particularly the Muslim community and is unconstitutional, thus violating fundamental rights guaranteed by the Indian Constitution of Articles 14 and 19.

Following the outcry, the resolution prompted district officials to initiate a legal inquiry with the Zilla Parishad CEO. Block Development Officer Shivaji Kamble confirmed that the investigation is currently underway. However, he declined to provide additional information regarding the legal action.

The local community leaders have raised worries about how the prohibition would advance separation between residents.

A Muslim trader, Janmohammed, who has been doing small business at the local festival for decades, said the ban is economically devastating for small-scale vendors like him. “I have been part of the yatra for decades, and never once has anyone treated us differently. But now, they suddenly want to ban us just because we are Muslims. Six others and I, including Maratha, Dalit, and Muslim traders, are preparing to file a petition in the Aurangabad High Court against the resolution,” Maktoob quoted Janmohammed.

Political response

The controversy has also attracted significant political attention. Several political leaders, including the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM ) leader Dr. Parvez Ashrafi, described the resolution as a Hindutva scheme whose intent is to isolate and marginalise the Muslim community economically through boycott tactics.

On the other hand, AIMIM and other minority organizations have swung into action and submitted a memorandum to the Governor demanding repeal of this resolution and legal investigations against those responsible for passing the resolution under relevant legal frameworks.

Devendra Fadnavis himself is justifying it, says Owaisi

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi also criticized the resolution and said this ban is due to non-observance of religious beliefs. He said that the ban has been enforced only to target Muslim businesses and alleged that the chief minister of Maharashtra, Devendra Fadnavis, is defending the move.

“A village council in Maharashtra has banned Muslim traders from setting up shop in a local gram sabha. A social boycott is a form of untouchability under Article 17 of the Constitution. This social boycott is even more reprehensible because @Dev_Fadnavis, the minister of Maharashtra himself, is justifying it. If this ban is due to non-observance of religious beliefs, why can’t it be implemented in general? Why only on Muslims?” he wrote on X.

“Modi’s Waqf Bill says that the Central Waqf Council and State Waqf Boards should have non-Muslim members, while Waqf is an Islamic matter and Muslims have the right to administer it under Article 26. Non-Muslims can rent Waqf properties, and many do. But here, Muslims have been banned from setting up shops for a few days during a Yatra”, he added.

महाराष्ट्र के एक ग्राम सभा ने मुस्लिम व्यापारियों को एक स्थानीय यात्रा में दुकान लगाने पर रोक लगा दी है। सामाजिक बहिष्कार संविधान के अनुच्छेद 17 के तहत छुआछूत का रूप है। यह सामाजिक बहिष्कार और भी निंदनीय है क्योंकि महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री @Dev_Fadnavis ख़ुद इसे सही ठहरा रहे… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 26, 2025











