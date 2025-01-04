Maharashtra: Man brutally beaten for walking in towel, video sparks outrage

The attack was so brutal that Mustakim had to be rushed to the nearby hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his severe injuries.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th January 2025 9:06 pm IST
Man brutally beaten for walking in towel
The assault captured in a video that has surfaced on social media depicts the disturbing scene (x-screengrab)

In a disturbing incident, a man identified as Mustakim was subjected to an attack by a group of young individuals at Khalil Compound on Khardi Road in Maharashtra’s Mumbra, on Friday, January 3.

According to the reports, Mustakim was brutally beaten with sticks for the mere act of walking in his flat wearing only a towel. The assault captured in a video that has surfaced on social media depicts the disturbing scene, with Mustakeem’s distressing screams echoing in the background as he endured the relentless assault.

The attack was so brutal that Mustakim had to be rushed to the nearby hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his severe injuries.

Also Read
UP police book lynching victim’s friend for cow slaughter, dismiss attack case

The incident has sparked huge outrage with people and social activists on social media tagging Mumbai police calling for swift justice.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 4th January 2025 9:06 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hate Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button