Maharashtra: Man brutally beaten for walking in towel, video sparks outrage

In a disturbing incident, a man identified as Mustakim was subjected to an attack by a group of young individuals at Khalil Compound on Khardi Road in Maharashtra’s Mumbra, on Friday, January 3.

According to the reports, Mustakim was brutally beaten with sticks for the mere act of walking in his flat wearing only a towel. The assault captured in a video that has surfaced on social media depicts the disturbing scene, with Mustakeem’s distressing screams echoing in the background as he endured the relentless assault.

pic.twitter.com/suNzTpHngB — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) January 4, 2025

The attack was so brutal that Mustakim had to be rushed to the nearby hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his severe injuries.

The incident has sparked huge outrage with people and social activists on social media tagging Mumbai police calling for swift justice.