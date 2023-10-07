Maharashtra: Man driving friend’s taxi sexually harasses 2 minors, arrested

The accused is an autorickshaw driver but was driving a friend's taxi.

Published: 7th October 2023 8:44 pm IST
Representational Image

Thane: The Navi Mumbai police in Maharashtra have arrested a 39-year-old man for sexually harassing two teenage girls, an official said on Saturday.

Accused Sandeep Sonawane is an autorickshaw driver but was driving a friend’s taxi when he allegedly committed the crime around 12.15 pm on Friday, said an official.

When the taxi, operating for an app-based service, was on the road leading to Bonkode area, Sonawane allegedly sexually harassed the girls, aged 14 and 15 years, the official said.

Locals rushed to help the girls after hearing their screams and pinned down the accused.

The APMC police have registered a case against Sonawane under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 354 (use of criminal force on a woman with intention to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, said Vivek Pansare, deputy commissioner of police, zone-I, Navi Mumbai.

