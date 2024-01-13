Maharashtra: Massive fire engulfs Thane high rise, no casualties

The fire was reported from the 11th floor of the Casa Aurelia building, and it quickly spread to several floors above and below.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 13th January 2024 4:00 pm IST
Maharashtra: Massive fire engulfs Thane high rise, no casualties

Thane: A massive fire broke out on the 11th floor of a multi-story building in the Lodha housing complex here on Saturday, January 13, officials said.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

According to an official of the Dombivali Fire Brigade, the fire was reported from the 11th floor of the Casa Aurelia building, and it quickly spread to several floors above and below.

A team of fire fighters along with water tankers rushed there and managed to douse the inferno in the E Wing of the upcoming Phase II of the housing complex, and now cooling operations have been launched.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Illegal ‘Bal Ashram’ sealed in Indore; 25 girls moved to other places

The cause of the fire, in which there have been no reports of any casualties so far, is not known, and further investigation is underway by the police and the fire brigade.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Arsalan Nazir  |   Updated: 13th January 2024 4:00 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button