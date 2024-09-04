Maharashtra police registers two FIRs against BJP MLA Nitesh Rane

Maharashtra police registered two FIRs against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nitesh Rane for allegedly delivering a hate speech against the Muslim community during a rally.

He has been booked under various charges at Shrirampur and Tofkhana police stations, with the police also naming the event organisers.

The development comes after a video of Rane warning the Muslim community not to remark or comment against a Hindu seer Ramgiri Maharaj went viral on social media. “If you are concerned about your community, do not say a word about Maharaj,” Rane can be heard in the video.

Hindu seer Ramgiri has, in the past, made several inflammatory and derogatory remarks against Islam and Prophet Muhammad. Viral videos of the seer have been circulated on social media platforms sparking protests by Muslim groups in Ahmednagar, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalgaon on August 16.

On September 2, the spokesperson of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and former MLA Waris Pathan appealed to Maharashtra’s chief minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis to arrest Rane.

Taking to X, Waris said, “In Maharashtra’s Ahmednagar, BJP MLA Nitish Rane is openly threatening the police administration that he will enter the mosque and kill Muslims one by one. He is spreading hatred against Muslims in his entire speech.”

The AIMIM leader also pointed out that hate-filled speeches against minorities are being delivered to create a communal atmosphere ahead of the Maharashtra assembly election which is scheduled to take place this year.