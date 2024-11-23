Maharashtra poll results: Andhra CM Naidu congratulates Mahayuti Alliance

Naidu said the imminent victory reflects people's continued trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 23rd November 2024 4:19 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday congratulated the BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance on securing a historic mandate in Maharashtra.

In a post on X, Naidu said the imminent victory reflects people’s continued trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose strategic vision, and policies are paving the way for a “Viksit Bharat” to emerge.

“Congratulations to the Mahayuti Alliance on securing a historic mandate in Maharashtra. This victory reflects people’s continued trust in the leadership of the Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi Ji, whose strategic vision, transformative policies and devotion to the people are paving the way for a Viksit Bharat to emerge,” Naidu said.

Meanwhile, AP BJP chief D Purandeswari in a post greeted all the party karyakartas, leaders, and people of Maharashtra over the victory.

“The people of Maharashtra have sent a clear message against the divisive politics of Congress,” the BJP leader said.

The poll outcome reflects a rejection of the INDI Alliance’s mindset, and shows that the BJP’s vision, as articulated by PM Modi, resonates with the people.

“Together, we are paving the way for Maharashtra’s development,” she added.

As per the latest counting trends, Mahayuti Alliance is heading towards a landslide victory in Maharashtra.

