Maharashtra polls likely in 2nd week of November: CM Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday, September 15, that the state assembly polls are expected to be held in the second week of November and seat-sharing among the ruling allies would be finalised in the next 8 to 10 days.

A two-phase poll would be preferable for the 288-member state assembly, Shinde said in an informal chat with mediapersons at his official residence ‘Varsha’ in Mumbai.

The Mahayuti government, comprising the Shiv Sena led by Shinde, the BJP, and the Ajit Pawar-headed NCP, was focussing on development and welfare measures and was getting good responses from people, he said.

“Elections are likely in the second week of November. A two-phase election would be preferable. Merit and a good strike rate will be the criteria for seat-sharing among the Mahayuti allies,” the CM said.

The seat-sharing will be finalised in 8 to 10 days, he added.

Shinde said he can see support for the government among women and asserted it was a government of the common man.

“We have struck a balance between development and welfare schemes,” he said.

The appointment letters have been given to 1.5 lakh youth for jobs under the skilled training program, for which they will get a stipend from Rs 6,000 to Rs 10,000. The target is to cover 10 lakh youth, the CM said.

Shinde said 1.6 crore women have so far gotten financial assistance under the government’s Ladki Bahin scheme.

“We plan to reach out to 2.5 crore women,” he said.

At present, women beneficiaries of the government’s flagship ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ get Rs 1,500 per month.

Shinde also said his government aims to make Mumbai slum-free and ensure affordable housing for all.

All government agencies, like the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA), the City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO), and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), have been roped in for the redevelopment of slums, he added.