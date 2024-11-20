Maharashtra records 18.14 pc voter turnout till 11 am

Mumbai city district recorded 15.78 per cent voting.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th November 2024 12:41 pm IST
Maharashtra records 18.14 pc voter turnout till 11 am.
People wait in a queue at a polling station to cast votes during the Maharashtra Assembly elections, in Nagpur, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 18.14 per cent till 11 am as polling was underway in all 288 assembly constituencies of the state, election officials said.

Gadchiroli district recorded 30 per cent turnout in the first four hours of voting. Aheri in the district saw 30.6 per cent voting, while Armori assembly registered 30.75 per cent polling.

Mumbai city district recorded 15.78 per cent voting, while that of Mumbai suburban district was 17.99 per cent.

Also Read
Watch: Tiger from Maharashtra enters Telangana’s Nirmal

The Colaba assembly segment in the megapolis registered 13.03 per cent polling, Mahim 19.66 per cent and Worli 14.59 per cent. In Mumbai suburban, Bhandup polled 23.42 per cent votes.

In Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency in Thane, the voter turnout was 18.22 per cent.

The Nagpur South-West constituency, from where Deputy Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is in the fray, the voter turnout was 19.91 per cent till 11 am, the officials said.

In Baramati in Pune district, from where Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar is fighting against his nephew Yugendra Pawar, the poll percentage was 18.81 per cent, they added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 20th November 2024 12:41 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button