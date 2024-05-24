Maharashtra: Senior leader Hyder Patel quits AIMIM, joins SP

Mumbai: Senior AIMIM leader from Nanded, Syed Hyder Patel, resigned from the party and joined the Samajwadi Party on Friday, May 24.

Syed Hyder Patel joined the party in Mumbai in the presence of Mankhurd Shivajinagar constituency, Mumbai MLA the Samajwadi Party Maharashtra president Abu Asmi Azmi, and other leaders.

Speaking to media persons, Hyder Patel said he resigned from the AIMIM party because he did not have any freedom to take up welfare works and senior leaders of the party were preventing him from taking up the works.

“A delegation of the Samajwadi party came to Nanded and after meeting people the party leaders decided to nominate me as the Nanded district president,” said Hyder Patel.

He said Abu Asmi is doing a lot of work in Maharashtra for the welfare and development of the Muslim community. “In coming days, in Nanded a revolution will come and the Muslim community will benefit,” Hyder Patel said.

He appealed to the people to support him in changing the Nanded city.