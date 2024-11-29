Maharashtra: State transport bus overturns; 11 passengers killed

Gondia: At least 11 passengers were killed and 23 others injured when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus overturned in Gondia district on Friday afternoon, November 29.

Citing preliminary information, a senior police official said the MSRTC bus ‘Shiv Shahi’ was carrying 36 passengers and heading to Gondia district from Bhandara in eastern Maharashtra when it flipped over at Davva village under Sadakarjuni taluka after the driver lost control while trying to overtake another vehicle.

Of the 11 deceased passengers, nine have been identified so far, while the identity of two others in their 50s is yet to be ascertained.

Senior police and district officials visited the accident spot.

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased.

Shinde spoke to the Gondia collector and instructed that all the injured passengers be provided proper treatment and medical care.

VIDEO | Maharashtra: 10 dead and several injured after a bus going from Bhandara to Gondia suddenly lost control and overturned earlier today. More details awaited.



If needed they should be admitted to private hospitals for specialised treatment and expenses for the same will be borne by the state government, a statement quoted him as saying.

With a fleet of around 15,000 buses, MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport corporations in the country. Daily, around 60 lakh passengers travel on the corporation buses.