Maharashtra team visits Telangana to observe weaving techniques

Hyderabad: The Maharashtra government’s Commissioner of Textiles appointed a team of officers to visit Telangana to observe the weaving techniques and designs used by local weavers and the schemes implemented by the Telangana government here.

The team visited the Textile and Apparel Park in Siricilla and Siddipet on January 8, where they interacted with weavers from the Aadarsha and Siddipet Handloom Weavers Cooperative Societies.

The officials observed the production of Gollabhama and Ramappa silk sarees and yarn used in the process, along with wages earned. The team on Monday visited the Pochampally Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society in Yadadri, where they studied the precision and skill required for Ikkat weaving in different designs using silk and cotton.