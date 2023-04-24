Maharashtra: Three killed in MIDC factory fire accident in Nagpur

Nagpur: At least three workers were killed in a major fire that broke out in a factory in the Hingna MIDC in Sonegaon-Nipani area of the district, officials said here on Monday.

The incident occurred around noon at the Katari Agro Pvt. Ltd. plant and teams of firefighters rushed to battle the conflagration.

At least three people were killed while several others were after fire broke out at a company in MIDC, Nagpur. Fire fighters are on the spot trying to douse the fire. Further details awaited. DyCM Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over the unfortunate incident.#Nagpur #Fire pic.twitter.com/1tF23iKRln — Viraj Deshpande (@VirajDesh214) April 24, 2023

Plumes of dark smoke were seen billowing out of the factory complex that was visible from long distances, said eyewitnesses.

At least three workers were charred in the blaze, while another three sustained severe burns and were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to unconfirmed reports, some more workers were reportedly trapped inside the blazing factory premises and efforts are on to rescue them, though the cause of the fire is not known.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the tragedy and has directed the Nagpur Collectorate and other agencies to take immediate rescue and relief operations.

He has asked the officials to ensure proper treatment to the injured workers and was monitoring the situation from Mumbai.

