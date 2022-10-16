Maharashtra: Two booked for cheating Hyderabadi of Rs 18.25 lakh

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 16th October 2022 3:07 pm IST
Hyderabad: Rachakonda police arrest two from Jaipur for cybercrime
Representative Image

Thane: An offence has been registered against two persons from Maharashtra’s Thane district for allegedly cheating a manufacturer of hygiene products of Rs 18.25 lakh, police said on Sunday.

Based on a complaint lodged by the Hyderabad-based manufacturer, the Narpoli police on Saturday registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, an official said.

The accused got in touch with the manufacturer, claiming to have gotten an order to supply adult diapers from a hospital in Navi Mumbai, he said.

MS Education Academy

The accused placed an order for adult diapers worth Rs 18.25 lakh and asked the victim to supply the same to their godown In Bhiwandi. However, when the consignment was supplied to them, the accused allegedly did not pay for the same and evaded payment despite reminders, the official said.

While a case has been registered, no arrest has been made in this regard so far, he added.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button