Maharashtra’s first woman DGP Rashmi Shukla retires

Shukla was accorded the Guard of Honour at her farewell ceremony held at the Naigaon Police Ground in Bhoiwada in the presence of senior officers.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th January 2026 2:01 pm IST
Maharashtra's first woman DGP Rashmi Shukla retires
Mumbai: Maharashtra's first woman DGP Rashmi Shukla, left, hands over charge to newly appointed DGP Sadanand Date on her retirement, in Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Rashmi Shukla, Maharashtra’s first woman Director General of Police (DGP), retired on Saturday, having completed 37 and a half years in the Indian Police Service.

Advertisement

Shukla was accorded the Guard of Honour at her farewell ceremony held at the Naigaon Police Ground in Bhoiwada in the presence of senior officers.

Speaking to media persons after the farewell ceremony, Shukla said, “After having served for 37 and a half years, I am retiring from the Indian Police Service. I feel nostalgic.”

Add as a preferred source on Google
“Mubarak

“Maharashtra Police gave me so much, and I have learnt a lot. Everyone worked like a team to take Maharashtra Police to newer heights,” she said.

“I am very satisfied and pray for a good life and health for all officials and workers of Maharashtra Police,” the 1988-batch IPS officer added.

Maharashtra's first woman DGP Rashmi Shukla retires
Mumbai: Maharashtra’s first woman DGP Rashmi Shukla, left, hands over charge to newly appointed DGP Sadanand Date on her retirement, in Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Maharashtra's first woman DGP Rashmi Shukla retires
Mumbai: Maharashtra’s first woman DGP Rashmi Shukla, left, receives a guard of honour alongside successor Sadanand Date on her retirement, in Mumbai, Saturday, Jan. 3, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Asked about her experience as the first woman DGP of Maharashtra, Shukla said the post is a gender-neutral one, and work was the same.

Memory Khan Seminar

“Earlier, I served as the Director General of Shastra Seema Bal (SSB), and I am proud of it,” she said.

Senior IPS officer Sadanand Date has been appointed the new state Director General of Police (DGP). Hailed as a 26/11 hero, Date earlier served as the Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and was recently repatriated to the Maharashtra cadre.

Date and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti were among the senior officers present at the farewell parade.

He will take charge of his post later in the day.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 4th January 2026 2:01 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button