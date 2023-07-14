Mahbubnagar: Minister, collector face allegations over waqf land worth crores

Hyderabad: The ruling party in the state of Telangana has faced allegations of neglecting the interests of Muslims, despite benefiting from their support during elections. Some ministers and members of the BRS party have come under scrutiny for their anti-Muslim stance and failure to take concrete actions to address Muslim concerns as reported in the Siasat Urdu Daily.

Minister Srinivas Goud, responsible for Prohibition & Excise, Sports & Youth services, Tourism & Culture and Archaeology in Telangana state has drawn significant attention for his alleged disregard for the welfare of the Muslim community. Muslims in the state have expressed discontent with the government’s approach, which seems to prioritize trivial actions and empty claims instead of addressing their genuine needs.

The newspaper quote disturbing reports that have emerged through the victim community regarding the alleged coordination between Minister Srinivas Goud, the local collector, and their intermediaries within the Muslim community. It is alleged that valuable waqf properties worth crores of rupees in the Mahbubnagar district are under threat due to their actions. The repeated foundation stone-laying ceremonies for the Haj House by Srinivas Goud have raised suspicions among the public, who believe that the minister is creating problems for the Muslim community instead of resolving their existing issues.

One particular concern revolves around the construction of a function hall on the land of Eidgah under Waqf Rahmaniya, covering an area of two acres. This development has raised questions about Srinivas Goud’s intentions regarding the reserved land of the Eidgah.

Critics argue that the minister could have chosen to construct the function hall on government-owned land if he genuinely cared about the interests of his Muslim constituents. Furthermore, a fatwa issued by the Darul-Ifta, Jamia Nizamia states that the land dedicated for the Eidgah is solely for performing Eid prayers and cannot be used for other purposes. Constructing a function hall or community hall on this land would be deemed inappropriate according to Islamic Sharia.

Surprisingly, the involvement of certain dishonest individuals within the community has also come to light in these illegal activities. Two months ago, accusations were made against the committee formed for Eidgah Waqf Rehmaniya, alleging that the current president, Taqi Hassan Taqi, and the trustee had allegedly sold property belonging to the Waqf to a builder. The Mahbubnagar district, which once had 9,626.6 acres of reserved land, has faced illegal encroachments, implicating corrupt individuals associated with the ruling party.

It is worth mentioning that Abdul Rahman Khan, a renowned contractor in Mahbubnagar, dedicated 626.6 acres of land for Eidgah 135 years ago. Out of the total land in Survey No. 1053, which amounted to 152 acres, late Ibrahim Ali Ansari, who served as the Minister of Health, allocated 4 acres of land for the Eidgah. Additionally, 8 acres of land were provided for the municipal office, and 2 acres of land were allocated for the Narasimha Swamy Temple. The Muslims of Mahbubnagar also played a significant role in securing another 10 acres of land for the Eidgah. As a result, the Eidgah Waqf Rehmaniya currently encompasses 14 acres of land.

Srinivas Goud has reportedly promised to take away the Urdu Ghar, allegedly occupying an area of 1000 square yards, from the Muslim community and allocate it to the SC community. The land was originally allotted by the Telugu Desam government led by Chandrababu Naidu, who inaugurated it himself.

Muslims in Mahbubnagar are calling for the immediate dissolution of the committee that is believed to be aligned with Srinivas Goud’s agenda. They demand the formation of a new committee comprising honest individuals who will genuinely prioritize the welfare of the Muslim community.

As assured by The Siasat Daily, next report will delve into the additional actions and unfulfilled promises made by Srinivas Goud and his associates regarding Urdu Ghar, the Haj House, and the concerns of the Muslims in Mahbubnagar.