Mahesh Babu, Aishwarya Rai to share screen for first time?

Hyderabad: Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu’s SSMB 28 is the most highly anticipated film, directed by the renowned filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas. The previous two films from this director-actor duo were blockbusters, leaving fans eagerly waiting for a hat-trick hit from the upcoming film.

Pooja Hegde will be seen playing female lead, with Sree Leela in a supporting role. This will be Mahesh Babu’s 28th film, and is said to revolve around a political theme.

And now, as per the latest update about the project, Bollywood queen Aishwarya Rai is expected to play crucial role in the movie. Yes, you read that right! Reportedly, Trivikram Srinivas has approached Aishwarya about playing a negative role in his upcoming film. We saw Aish play a negative role in the film “Ponniyin Selvan” last year, which has attracted audiences a lot and everyone loved her performance in the film. This may have been one of the reasons the team approached her.

The talks between the actress’ team and makers is on. However, an official confirmation is awaited.

As per reports, the director has devised a plan to feature Aishwarya Rai in the film, as the project is aimed at a pan-Indian audience. If everything goes as per the plan, then it will be treat to watch Mahesh Babu and Aishwarya Rai together on big screen for the first time.



