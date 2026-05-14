Hyderabad: Rahul Dev has sparked fresh discussions on social media after his recent comments about Mahesh Babu during a podcast interview. The actor, who is known to Telugu audiences for films like Athadu and Pournami, spoke about Mahesh Babu’s career and his old Bollywood statement.

During the interaction, Rahul Dev praised Mahesh Babu for choosing sensible commercial films, especially with director Trivikram Srinivas. He said their films mixed entertainment with meaningful storytelling, something he feels is missing in many Hindi films today.

Rahul Dev Says “Mahesh Does Not Know Hindi”

The controversy started when the interviewer mentioned Mahesh Babu’s famous “Bollywood can’t afford me” statement from 2022. Reacting to it, Rahul Dev jokingly said that Mahesh “does not know the language,” while also giving a wink at the end.

Even though many viewers felt the comment was made in a light-hearted way, Mahesh Babu fans were not happy. Several fans started sharing old interview clips online to prove that the superstar can speak Hindi fluently.

The viral clip has once again started debates around South cinema and Bollywood on social media platforms.

What Mahesh Babu Had Said About Bollywood

Back in 2022, Mahesh Babu made headlines when he spoke about Bollywood during a film event. The actor said he had received many Hindi film offers, but did not want to waste time by working there.

His statement, “Bollywood can’t afford me,” became a huge talking point across India. While some people felt it was about his market value and stardom, others saw it as confidence in Telugu cinema.

Mahesh Babu’s Upcoming Film

On the work front, Mahesh Babu is currently working with S. S. Rajamouli on the big-budget film Varanasi. The film also stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

The movie is expected to release in 2027 and already carries massive expectations among fans across India.