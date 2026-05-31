Mahesh Babu gets double celebration this august

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu fans are in for a special celebration this August. Two of his biggest blockbuster films, Pokiri and Dookudu, are officially returning to theatres on August 7. The announcement was made on the occasion of late Superstar Krishna’s birth anniversary, making the news even more special for fans.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, Pokiri remains one of the most iconic films in Mahesh Babu’s career. Released in 2006, the action entertainer changed the game for Telugu cinema and became an industry hit.

As the film completes 20 years, makers have planned a grand 4K re-release. Fans are excited to watch Mahesh Babu’s famous “Pandugadu” character once again on the big screen. The film’s action scenes, punch dialogues, and hit songs continue to enjoy a cult following even today.

Dookudu Re-Release Adds More Excitement

Along with Pokiri, the blockbuster action-comedy Dookudu is also making a comeback. Directed by Srinu Vaitla, the film was one of the highest-grossing Telugu movies of its time.

Mahesh Babu’s role as police officer Ajay Kumar became a fan favourite, while the film’s comedy and entertainment value helped it achieve huge box office success. Its re-release is expected to attract family audiences as well as loyal fans.

Is the Telugu Re-Release Trend Slowing Down?

Over the past few years, re-releases have become a major trend in Tollywood. Films like Murari, Khaleja, Gabbar Singh, and Baahubali: The Epic generated impressive collections during their return to theatres.

However, recent re-releases such as Oosaravelli, Atithi, and 1 Nenokkadine received a relatively moderate response. Industry experts believe too many re-releases may have reduced the excitement among audiences. At the same time, many feel that strong nostalgia and fan celebrations will continue to keep the trend alive.

Can Pokiri Break Murari’s Re-Release Record?

Mahesh Babu currently holds the re-release box office record with Murari. With Pokiri completing 20 years and enjoying massive popularity among fans, trade circles are expecting a strong theatrical run.

Now, all eyes are on August 7 as Mahesh Babu fans prepare for a grand celebration with two of his most loved films returning to cinemas on the same day.