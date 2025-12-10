Hyderabad: Looks like star-power isn’t the only arena Mahesh Babu is conquering. The actor’s luxury cinema chain, AMB Cinemas, which has already won hearts in Hyderabad for its lavish theatres and premium experience, is reportedly gearing up for a third branch in the city.

Early buzz, fueled by circulating posters and local chatter, suggests this new location will be in Hakimpet, with construction underway and a projected opening around 2027. Some rumours even hint at the inclusion of an IMAX screen, though nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

About Mahesh Babu’s AMB Cinemas

AMB Cinemas first launched in late 2018 at Sarath City Capital Mall in Hyderabad, in partnership with Asian Cinemas. The luxury multiplex immediately became a fan favorite for its advanced technology and luxurious experience. The second outlet, branded as AMB Classic was announced in late 2025 and is expected to open by mid-2026, again promising top-notch facilities and comfort.

AMB Cinemas, Hakimpet🔥🔥

Coming Soon

Expecting an IMAX dual laser GT and any other Premium format in this plex for Varanasi 2027

Make this happen @urstrulyMahesh @AsianCinemas_ @JyesthNarang6 @preethamdnl @IMAX pic.twitter.com/E7dlEPrcaE — Sai Teja (@_Sai_Teja_1) December 9, 2025

Apart from Hyderabad’s existing outlets — AMB at Gachibowli and the upcoming AMB Classic at RTC X Roads the brand has already expanded to Bengaluru, while new locations in Goa, Chennai and now Hakimpet are currently in the pipeline.

IMAX on cards?

Meanwhile, the talk of an IMAX screen at Hakimpet is once again going viral. For the unversed, Asian Suniel, head of Asian Cinema Group, mentioned such plans this July.

As mentioned earlier by Asian Sunil garu, we can expect an #IMAX to come up near Hakimpet in #Hyderabad by mid 2027.pic.twitter.com/DxuhQGWCkl — Balaji (@CINE_Theatre) July 25, 2025

That hope was dampened shortly afterward, when a statement from IMAX Corporation clarified there is no ongoing partnership with Asian Cinemas for an IMAX venture in Hyderabad.

The recent reports that IMAX is partnering with Asian Cinemas to bring an IMAX location to Hyderabad are entirely false. While IMAX is in conversation with multiple exhibitors about bringing IMAX to Hyderabad, no agreement is currently in place. IMAX is eager to expand into… — Preetham Daniel (@preethamdnl) June 11, 2025

For now, fans and movie-goers are eagerly waiting for official confirmation and further details. If everything falls into place, AMB Cinemas’ arrival in Hakimpet could mark yet another milestone in Hyderabad’s evolving luxury-cinema landscape with Mahesh Babu once again proving that for him, business is as unstoppable as his films.