Hyderabad: Watching movies in Hyderabad is always special, especially when fans gather for mass celebrations. The energy, whistles, and excitement make the movie experience unforgettable. For decades, one place has defined this culture. RTC X Roads.

This area is known as the heart of cinema in Hyderabad. Single screens like Devi, Sudarshan, Sandhya, and the old Odeon have dominated for years. Fans love watching movies here because of the sound, the crowd response, and the festival-like atmosphere.

As Hyderabad grows, multiplex theatres are becoming popular. Many people now prefer luxury seating, clean surroundings, and premium sound. This shift has slowly pulled some audience away from single screens.

Now, RTC X Roads itself is preparing for a new chapter with modern multiplexes joining this iconic movie zone.

Odeon Mall Set to Reopen with Eight Screens

The former Odeon Theatre has been rebuilt as the brand new Odeon Mall. It has eight screens, advanced projection systems, luxury seats, and multi-level parking. The mall also includes shopping stores and food options, giving visitors a complete entertainment experience.

Odeon Mall will feature Hyderabad’s first PVR INOX premium multiplex. It is also designed as India’s first Smart Mall with an AI-powered LED screen for interactive entertainment. It was expected to open on October 24 but was delayed. Fans now hope it will open by Sankranthi.

AMB Classic Arriving in Sankranti 2026

Another major addition is AMB Classic, built on the former Sudarshan 70MM site. It will have seven modern screens and is planned to open during Sankranti 2026. The first film may be The Raja Saab starring Prabhas.

With Odeon Mall and AMB Classic, RTC X Roads is transforming from a single-screen stronghold into a blend of nostalgia and modern luxury. Movie lovers are excited to enjoy both fan celebrations and premium multiplex comfort in the same legendary area.