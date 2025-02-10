Mahesh Babu, Namrata’s TOTAL net worth: Things they own in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Tollywood’s favorite couple, Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar, are celebrating 20 years of marriage. They met on the sets of their 2000 film “Vamsi” and fell in love. After dating for nearly five years, they got married on February 10, 2005. Their love and bond have only grown stronger over the years, making them one of the most admired couples in the Telugu film industry.

Mahesh Babu, Namrata Shirodkar Net Worth

Mahesh Babu is one of the biggest stars in Telugu cinema, known for his blockbuster films and immense fan following. Namrata was a successful actress in Bollywood and Tollywood before shifting her focus to business and managing Mahesh’s brand and investments.

Mahesh Babu’s estimated net worth is around Rs 350 crore, making him one of the highest-paid actors. Namrata’s net worth is approximately Rs 50 crore, bringing their combined fortune to over Rs 400 crore.

Luxurious Assets They Own

The couple owns several expensive properties and businesses.

1. Hyderabad Home

They live in a luxurious house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, worth Rs 28 crore. Mahesh also owns another property in the same area.

2. Bengaluru Property

Mahesh Babu has recently purchased a property in Bengaluru, but details remain private.

3. Dubai Villa

In April last year, they bought a beautiful seafront villa in Dubai, showing their love for luxury living.

4. AMB Cinemas

Mahesh owns AMB Cinemas, a premium multiplex in Hyderabad’s Sarath City Capital Mall, launched in 2018.

5. AN Palace Heights

The couple launched AN Palace Heights in Banjara Hills in 2023, in partnership with Asian Groups.

A Strong and Happy Family

Despite their busy lives, Mahesh and Namrata maintain a strong relationship. They are proud parents to two kids, Gautham and Sitara, who often appear in their social media posts.

Mahesh Babu’s Next Film

Mahesh Babu is set to star in SSMB 29, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is expected to be a grand adventure inspired by Indian mythology.