Mahesh Babu overexposes his look, no more secret left

Hyderabad: Superstar Mahesh Babu is well known for his style, but lately, his new look for the upcoming movie SSMB29 has everyone talking. While fans are excited to see his transformation, some wonder if he’s revealing too much too soon.

A Stylish Airport Look

On October 7, Mahesh Babu was spotted at the Hyderabad airport, looking as stylish as ever. He wore off-white cargo pants, a pink hoodie, and a red cap, paired with grey sports shoes. He also carried a backpack for his essentials. But it wasn’t just his outfit that grabbed attention—his phone’s wallpaper did too. The wallpaper showed a globe, sparking rumors that SSMB29 could be a globe-trotting action film.

Mahesh Babu is teaming up with director SS Rajamouli for SSMB29, a movie expected to be a jungle adventure. His new look is a part of the excitement surrounding the film. However, he has been spotted in this look frequently, especially at the airport. This constant exposure might be reducing the element of surprise.

Had Mahesh kept the look hidden, the first official reveal would have made a bigger impact for the movie’s promotion. But now, with his new look being seen almost every week, some of the excitement may be fading.

Some fans think Mahesh should consider covering up his look in public, possibly with a mask or hat, to keep the mystery alive. While he is always in the public eye, maintaining a little secrecy about his makeover could help keep the anticipation for SSMB29 strong.