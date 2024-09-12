Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli’s film: Shoot start date, movie theme

Hyderabad: Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu is currently taking a break before starting his much-awaited movie SSMB29, directed by SS Rajamouli. Recently, he traveled to the USA with his family and close friends to help his son, Gautham, enroll in a drama course at a university in New York. But while he’s taking some time off, Mahesh’s next big project is creating a lot of buzz.

The Excitement Around ‘SSMB29′

Fans are super excited about SSMB29, as it brings together Mahesh Babu and SS Rajamouli, two of the biggest names in Indian cinema. The movie was initially expected to start filming in 2023, but it has been pushed to January 2025. This delay is because Rajamouli, known for his detailed work, is still perfecting the script. Even though Mahesh Babu’s recent film, Guntur Karam, received mixed reviews, fans are confident that this new movie will be a blockbuster.

Mahesh Babu’s New Look and Tough Training

In SSMB29, Mahesh Babu is set to take on a more intense, action-packed role. To prepare for this, he has started special training sessions and acting workshops. Fans are already talking about his rugged new look, which will be quite different from what they’ve seen before. Mahesh is known for playing charming roles, but this time, he’s taking on something tougher, and fans are excited to see his transformation.

There are a lot of rumors about the plot of SSMB29. Some reports say that the movie will be an action-adventure set in African forests, written by famous screenwriter Vijayendra Prasad. This could be a completely new type of role for Mahesh Babu, which has fans even more excited.

It’s also said that Rajamouli is planning to cast Hollywood actors alongside Indian stars, giving the movie a global feel. Pre-production work has already started, with workshops and character development taking place.

A Period Drama Set in the 1800s

Some sources have hinted that SSMB29 might actually be a period drama set in the 1800s, featuring more than 200 characters in different looks. These characters may even include members of ancient tribal communities. Mahesh Babu will reportedly have several different looks throughout the film, which have been personally approved by Rajamouli.

With Mahesh Babu taking on a bold new role and Rajamouli crafting another cinematic masterpiece, this movie is going to be a visual spectacle. There’s also a lot of talk about the music being a big highlight, adding to the overall magic of the film.