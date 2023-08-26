Mahesh Babu spotted at Sarath City mall in Hyderabad – Watch

Hyderabad: For many fans, seeing a favourite celebrity in person is a magical dream come true. The sheer thrill and disbelief of seeing their idol live leaves them completely starstruck. It’s contagious excitement—a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will be remembered and treasured forever.

Tollywood fans of Mahesh Babu were recently treated to such glimpses. Reliance Retail launched ‘Yousta,’ a youth-focused fashion haven, with none other than the charismatic Mahesh Babu inaugurating the debut store at Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall. The actor was dressed casually and fans went gaga after spotting the superstar. Several pictures are surfacing on internet, check them out below.

Relevant to mention here that, AMB Theatre owned by Mahesh is also located in the same mall.

On the work front, while fans rejoice, Mahesh Babu is hard at work on the set of Trivikram’s “Gunturu Kaaram” starring newbie Sreeleela in the female role.