Mahesh Babu spotted at Sarath City mall in Hyderabad – Watch

Relevant to mention here that, AMB Theatre owned by Mahesh is also located in the same mall

Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 26th August 2023 2:21 pm IST
Mahesh Babu spotted at Sarath City mall in Hyderabad - Watch
Mahesh Babu (Instagram)

Hyderabad: For many fans, seeing a favourite celebrity in person is a magical dream come true. The sheer thrill and disbelief of seeing their idol live leaves them completely starstruck. It’s contagious excitement—a once-in-a-lifetime experience that will be remembered and treasured forever.

Tollywood fans of Mahesh Babu were recently treated to such glimpses. Reliance Retail launched ‘Yousta,’ a youth-focused fashion haven, with none other than the charismatic Mahesh Babu inaugurating the debut store at Hyderabad’s Sarath City Mall. The actor was dressed casually and fans went gaga after spotting the superstar. Several pictures are surfacing on internet, check them out below.

Relevant to mention here that, AMB Theatre owned by Mahesh is also located in the same mall.

MS Education Academy

On the work front, while fans rejoice, Mahesh Babu is hard at work on the set of Trivikram’s “Gunturu Kaaram” starring newbie Sreeleela in the female role.

Tags
Photo of Addla Sreeja Addla Sreeja|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 26th August 2023 2:21 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Tollywood News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Addla Sreeja

Addla Sreeja

Sreeja Addla is a journalist based in Hyderabad, India. She works as a sub-editor at Entertainment and Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She covers topics such as Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, and Lifestyle. She graduated with her master's degree in mass communication and journalism from St. Francis.
Back to top button