Mahesh Babu teases SSMB29 event in a special video message

Hyderabad: The excitement around superstar Mahesh Babu and director SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film SSMB29 is reaching new heights. Titled Globe Trotter as its working name, the film’s first major event is scheduled for November 15, 2025, at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. The grand reveal will be live-streamed on Jio Hotstar starting at 6:00 PM.

Mahesh Babu’s Special Video

Mahesh Babu recently shared a special video inviting fans to the event. He said, “For months you’ve been asking, and now it’s time. On November 15, the world will take its first step into our story. Experience what we’ve been creating with all our hearts.” His message has created a buzz among fans who have been eagerly waiting for updates on this project.

Event Highlights and Setup

According to reports, a massive 130-foot-wide and 100-foot-high LED screen is being built for the event. A three-minute exclusive video revealing the film’s title, concept, and the first looks of Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra will be showcased. The event promises to be one of the most visually grand celebrations in Indian cinema.

Cast and Crew

The film stars Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Prithviraj plays the powerful antagonist Kumbha, whose first look has already impressed fans. SSMB29 is produced by KL Narayana under Sri Durga Arts, with MM Keeravani composing the music and Vijayendra Prasad penning the story.

Reports suggest that Globe Trotter follows a rugged explorer on a thrilling mission across continents, inspired by Indiana Jones and African adventure classics. With Rajamouli’s direction and Mahesh Babu’s charisma, expectations are sky-high. Fans now await November 15 for what promises to be a historic cinematic reveal.